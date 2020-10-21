Nas Drops “Replace Me” Visual Feat. Big Sean & Don Toliver

Nas delivers his highly anticipated new video “Replace Me” with Big Sean and Don Toliver.

Nas released his thirteenth studio album titled King’s Disease back in August, and it quickly shot to the number 05 spot on the Billboard Album charts at its debut. The 13-track project has a ton of awesome cuts, but so far, only two have received visuals; “Spicy” with Fivio Foreign and A$AP Ferg, and now “Replace Me” featuring Big Sean and Don Toliver.

The music video for “Replace Me” gets direction from Christian Sutton, who also directed the first shoot. He has also recently worked with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin on “My Dawg” and Tyga with “Ayy Macarena.”

As for “Replace Me,” Sutton takes things old school by incorporating frames in frame trickeries once prevalent in hip hop and r&b music videos crafted in the 90s through to the early 2000s. All three men bring their own swag to the show as they sport the latest in fall attire. The looks are perfect for the tones set by the translucent effect laid over each shot being compiled in the picturebook.

If you haven’t checked out the audio, now would be a great time to do so but be sure not to get distracted by Toliver and his dance moves as he delivers his hook of gold. As for the Detroit top man, Sean achieves his escapes from the lens by hiding behind strategically placed floral arrangements. The star of the show Nas takes his female companion on various adventures, which showcases that he is the one and only don. No wonder she has a hard time replacing him and is only able to relive her moments through pictures.

You can check out the brand new music video below.