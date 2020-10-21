Naomi Osaka Shares Romantic Date With Boo Cordae, “Felt Like I Was In A Movie”

Cordae and Naomi Osaka are young, gifted, and in love.

Tennis star Naomi Osaka rang in her 23rd birthday on October 16, and her boyfriend, rapper Cordae ensured the good times kept on rolling with a lovely dinner by the seaside. It seems it was the perfect follow-up to her incredible accomplishment of securing a world number 03 ranking after beating Victoria Azarenka just over a month ago. Her birthday was also filled with shoutouts from major sporting stars, but the athlete also picked up praises from Beyonce. The “Formation” singer uploaded an image of a young Osaka to her website while wishing her Happy Birthday.

Naomi had been sharing shots from her wonderful downtime in Haiti before the major shoutout from Queen B, and she picked up right where she left off. Along with shots of her dancing on the white sandy beaches of the tropical island came clips of her enjoying a bit of horseback riding in the sea. Accompanying her on this wild experience were a couple members of her family and her beau Cordae.

The rapper who recently collaborated with Roddy Ricch for “Gifted” ensured that he also snagged some alone time with his princess when the couple met up on a seaside patio to have dinner. Beautifully played live music, a truly breathtaking sunset, and a table flushed with rose petals definitely sent the right message to the tennis star who remarked, “I felt like I was in a movie.” Naomi shared a short video of the romantic setup, which also captured the rapper cracking a smile as his lady caressed his face.

I felt like I was in a movie ???? pic.twitter.com/J6ishWi75q — NaomiOsaka????? (@naomiosaka) October 20, 2020

The two have been dating for nearly a year-and-a-half, which made this beautiful coordinated date night the perfect just to say I love you moment. The two regularly share images of themselves loving on each other, and one simply cannot admit that they seem like the perfect couple.

The rapper, who recently split from his YBN affiliates, has been steadily gaining traction as a solo act, and we get the feeling that things should be even easier for him with the support of a strong queen.