Tory Lanez Bodyguard Details Megan Thee Stallion Shooting In Leaked Audio

A leaked audio allegedly of Tory Lanez’s bodyguard sharing what transpired when Megan Thee Stallion was shot is circulating on social media

So much mystery has surrounded what actually went down the night that Megan Thee Stallion was shot, but we now have new insight courtesy of Tory Lanez’s bodyguard. The facts from the early hours of July 13th are that the Canadian rapper was arrested following a house party in the Hollywood Hills on charges of concealing a weapon in his vehicle. Megan was in his car at the time, bleeding from her foot. While Tory was arrested and taken into custody, where he was subsequently released on bail on $35,000 six hours later, Megan was rushed to the hospital to have surgery to remove bullets from her foot.

What followed was mass speculation over what has actually occurred. Initially, the “WAP” rapper was coy, saying that a crime had been committed against her with the intention of causing her physical harm, but did not name any names. Others, however, had begun accusing the Canadian rapper/singer of being the one to pull the trigger, alleging that the pair, who had supposedly been dating, had gotten into a fight. It was only a month later that the Houston artist confirmed the rumors and accused Tory Lanez of having had his publicists lie on his behalf.

While the “Broke in a Minute” rapper denied the claims — insofar as doing so on each track of his new album Daystar — audio has been leaked of Tory’s alleged bodyguard explaining that an argument had ensued between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory and that the gun accidentally fired.

“Meg walked out because she find out such and such, Tory been messing with both of the women in the car. You know how that go already, Tory got in trouble. Meg hops out the car. Tory and the girl fighting over the gun. The gun accidentally goes off… in the midst of them fighting for it and the gun shoots and the bullet accidentally hits near Megan. That’s why it didn’t hit no tendons because it grazed her, it didn’t actually hit her. She’s lying like it hit,” the bodyguard said.

Tory Lanez faces 23 years in prison as he has since been charged with one count of assault with a semi-automatic firearm and one count of carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle.