Tekashi 6ix9ine Shares Painful New Tattoo And New Look

Tekashi 6ix9ine has added yet another tattoo to his collection and a new look.

It is hard to believe that Tekashi 6ix9ine has any more free skin to decorate after adorning his person with ink. The Brooklyn artist has designed up and down his arms, hands, and torso, as well as a prominent rose and the number 69 on his face, but it appears as though once you can’t stop as he has now opted for another. Pain seems not to be an issue for Tekashi, and he has now added a colorful flower to his left shoulder. The tattoo artist, who goes by the Insta handler @mrrottenapple, uploaded a video of the “Punani” rapper getting inked with an image that is reminiscent of a laughing daisy, complete with fangs and an array of rainbow-hued petals.

Visible in the clip are the wings on his neck, a purple rose on his chest, and little six-nines down his arm. When The Shade Room posted the video to their IG account, one user commented that Tekashi 6ix9ine has more tattoos than album sales in a dig at how poorly his sophomore album TattleTales performed when it was released in September.

While previously trolling all on social media and making a splash wherever he went, the rainbow-haired rapper has been laying low of light after experiencing a minor overdose at the beginning of the month. He had reportedly taken more than the recommended dose of Hydroxycut, found in weight-loss medication, and had been drinking a coffee from McDonald’s at the time. The combination of caffeine with the chemical caused Tekashi’s heart rate to accelerate, and he was admitted to hospital but has since been released.