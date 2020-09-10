Tekashi 6ix9ine’s ‘TattleTales’ Album A Major Flop Says DJ Akademiks

Real friends stab you in the front. At least that’s what we’re assuming DJ Akademiks would say regarding Tekashi 6ix9ine.

Akademiks and Tekashi 6ix9ine have been known to be as thick as thieves, often hanging out and fighting each other’s battles on social media. When Meek Mill went off on the “Trollz” rapper for being a, well, troll, by antagonizing the families he destroyed by becoming a government informant, Akademiks jumped in to defend 6ix9ine in more than one IG tirade aimed at the “Otherside of America” rapper. But there is now a chance that beef may be building between Ak and Tekashi themselves.

Following his spell in prison and time in home confinement, Tekashi 6ix9ine released his sophomore studio album, TattleTales. Coming off his first number-one single with “Trollz,” the rapper had high hopes that the album would do well on the charts. As the new project released on September 4th, many are waiting to see how the first-week sales panned out, but predictions say Tekashi won’t reach top spot as critics have not warmed to the album, and it is expected that around 45,000-65,000 copies will sell, placing TattleTales somewhere around 4th or 6th spot on the US Billboard 200.

Even the New Yorker’s good friend, Akademiks, can’t sugarcoat the truth and expressed his disappointment on his YouTube page. “You had a No. 1 song in the last couple of months, you’ve done all this trolling,” DJ Akademiks said. “Going to Nipsey’s mural, going to O Block. You snitched on n****s, you gonna sell 50,000 in the first week and you’ve been clowning other n****s who sold 50,000 in the first week.”

The Everyday Struggle host pretty much scolded his good friend Tekashi 6ix9ine for trolling other rappers about posting low numbers and then turned around and post low numbers.

TattleTales’ official figures will be out tomorrow.