Lil Wayne’s Top 5 Rappers Has Two Big Surprises And Major Snubs

Lil Wayne has some major surprises and major snubs on his top 5 rappers list.

New Orleans rapper Lil Wayne has been churning out hits for over two decades now, first as a member of the Hot Boys and then as a solo artiste. His work has inspired a whole generation of rappers, with acts such as Young Thug singing him immense praises. Tunechi became the first official guest on DJ Khaled’s new Amazon Music podcast, “The First One.” The two good friends talked for about 45 minutes, and during that time Lil Wayne listed his favorite rappers of all time.

Lil Wayne officially kicked off his career in the late 1990s while he was a teen, which would explain his influence from giants such as JAY-Z and The Notorious B.I.G. However, not many would have expected Wayne to list rappers such as, Noreaga aka N.O.R.E. According to Wayne, he was one of the biggest fans of the “Superthug” rapper. “He had this thing about him where he could be from anywhere and you f**ked with him,” Tunechi explained.

Another New Yorker found a place on the Southern star’s list when the Harlem rapper Cam’ron was mentioned. The Dipset member has been active in the rap game since the early 1990s, leading Weezy to conclude that was “the biggest Cam fan.”

Wayne also listed female rapper Missy Elliot among the big boys, with her work forming the backbone of some of his earlier songs such as “Block Burner” and “Tha Block Is Hot.”

“That was my favorite because that would be why I was making so many sounds,” said Wayne. “But you know Missy was into the whole ‘brrrt,’ you know what I meant? She about to make the ‘hehehehe ha.’”

The Young Money rapper mentioned just how his producer Mannie Fresh would request that he places the ad libs on many of his songs. “I was like, ‘Man, he want me to do a sound for every damn line!’ And so the ‘Block Burner’ song was my best favorite song because my favorite artist was Missy Elliott,” Wayne told DJ Khaled.

Missy Elliot responded to the praises heap on her by Wayne via her Twitter account. “I am so GRATEFUL. You always showing LOVE & mentioning me as your inspiration,” she tweeted. “You also have INSPIRED so many artists also used 2 get Clowned 4 making sound effects in my songs but I’m happy u & Manny saw the genius in it.”

You never know who you may inspire in life or in what way…This is a list of those who must of impacted Lil Wayne in some way for different reasons Creating his own Masterpieces & becoming LEGENDARY??I’m so HUMBLED? https://t.co/BmbR78AR5C — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) October 17, 2020

So there are no Eminem, Tupac Shakur, Kanye West, Nas, Kendrick Lamar, and Drake on this list.

Are you a hip hop fan? Who are the rappers included on your top 5?