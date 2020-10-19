Cardi B Deletes Twitter As Female Fans Blast Her For Taking Back Offset

Cardi B made her exit on Twitter as some of her female fans blast her for taking back Offset.

If you’re searching for the latest craziest thing that the Bronx artist has said on Twitter, you’re probably finding a message that says that that particular handle does not exist. That’s because Cardi B has decided to delete her account on the social media platform where you’ve gotta say what you wanna say in 280 characters or fewer. So what prompted the “WAP” rapper to bid farewell to her 15 million followers? Their attitude towards her love life, apparently.

Cardi took to Instagram (which she has not deleted) and voiced her frustration regarding the flack she has received since deciding to forgo the divorce proceedings which she filed a month ago and get back together with her estranged husband, Offset. “I’m so tired that because of y’all I’ve gotta continuously explain myself,” she said in a rant on IG Live. “I didn’t put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumours up, ‘Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,’ this and that, I have to address it.” The 28-year-old defended the father of her daughter, further saying, “Y’all want to be f***kin’ harassin’ this n****. Bro, if I work things out, why are y’all going to this n****’s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don’t make no f***in’ sense.”

Although Cardi has chosen to keep her IG account active, she best be careful while using the app. Just last week, the rapper found herself accidentally uploading a nude photograph of herself that she had been trying to send to Offset, for all 77.2 million of her followers to see.

This is not the first time that Cardi B broke up with Offset and then took him back. Two years ago, the couple was heading for a divorce when the Migos rapper pulled all the stops to win her back, including crashing her concert with a trailer full of rose. Fans are now saying that Offset is manipulating Cardi B, and their seemingly toxic relationship is setting a bad example for young fans.

Cardi has never been shy about their relationship being dysfunctional and recently spoke out about taking some of the blame for the dysfunction.