Pop Smoke’s Album Set To Return To Number One On Billboard With Surge In Sales

Pop Smoke’s debut album is climbing back to the top of the Billboard chart.

Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon has knocked down several accolades since it arrived this summer, but it’s not done yet. The posthumous effort by late New York rapper Pop Smoke debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart with 251,000 equivalent album units in July. Since then, the project has maintained a high presence on the chart and has even outperformed a number of new entries in various frames.

Pop Smoke’s debut album had the largest opening for a posthumous effort since Michael Jackson’s This Is It in 2009. The rapper was projected to return to No. 1 again in the last frame of August, but instead, the album maintained the No. 2 position, second to Taylor Swift’s Folklore for weeks. Now according to Hits Daily Double, Pop Smoke is slated to top the chart again, with approximately 66,000 units moved.

Shoot For The Stars features guest appearances by Tyga, Quavo, 50 Cent, and more. The deluxe version of the album also brought additional collaborations with Young Thug, Jamie Foxx, Gunna, and more. Every last track from the original album entered the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and the album was certified Platinum by the RIAA in August. Pop Smoke also earned his first Top 10 hit on the chart posthumously with the Lil Baby and DaBaby-assisted “For The Night,” which peaked at No. 6.

The posthumous album is currently No. 3 on the Billboard chart and is expected to ascend to No. 1 when the chart updates again next week. With more than 1.5 billion streams to its name, Shoot For The Stars, Aim For The Moon is easily one of the most successful albums of this year. It’s a rare achievement for a posthumous album to go No. 1. Will Pop Smoke do it twice?