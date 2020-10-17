Tommy Lee Sparta Drops Another Dark Single “Enemy Missed” – Listen It

Tommy Lee Sparta goes dark again for his new single, “Enemy Missed.”

Tommy Lee Sparta has received much love for his gritty gangster styled tracks over the course of his career. However, the artiste has also shown that he can cater to different moods and topics. One lane the Sparta Boss has been occupying over the last couple of years is the world world of partying and, more specifically, dancing. With “Under Vibes” clocking in at over 8 million views on Youtube since its release on the last day in December 2019, it’s safe to say that it was a certified hit for the Mobay born deejay.

However, 2020 brought its own set of hardship for the Sparta Boss, who under the special rules of the State of Emergency that was imposed on the parish of St. James, had to endure an extended stay in police lockup to answer questions surrounding gang violence in his gritty community of birth, Flankers.

Brimming with experience from both poles, it seems the artiste is once again mixing his badman persona with a bit of fun and “jumping” on his new song “Enemy Missed.” The track feels much like something Jamaica’s dancing legends Chi Ching Ching or Ding Dong would cover, as Tommy deejays, “From 40 de ya the place affi rock, place affi rock, a so we have the place and a rock.” Or another area of the line which sees the artiste offering up a call to action. “We a party tonight, Jump Jump,” he deejays.

However, a line such as “F__k around if you wa get your head inna dut,” is all the proof one needs to confirm that the song wasn’t simply nonchalantly titled “Enemy Missed.”

You can click the link below to check out more of what Tommy Lee has offered up on the Alien Brain Riddim produced By Herah Productions.