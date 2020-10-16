Trey Songz Shares Pic Of Hus Baby Mama After Model Saiyr Confirms Relationship

Trey Songz shared a photo of his baby mama after model Saiyr confirms relationship.

Trey Songz has a new album — and a new girlfriend, apparently. The Virginian artist dropped his 8th studio album last week and chose to celebrate amongst his loved ones. Loads of pics and videos appeared on Trey’s Insta Story of the festivities, which including friends, but one snap, in particular, caught the eye of his followers as it featured the “Two Ways” singer with his arms around a beautiful blonde-haired woman… Closer inspection revealed the lady to be Saiyr Gibson, who is one half of the hip-hop duo Ceraadi. She and her sister, Emaza, signed with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation record label last year and dropped their EP, Ceraadi’s Playlist, in August 2019.

While Trey has yet to comment on the rumored love affair, Saiyr herself weighed in by sharing images to her own IG with the caption, “I like him.”

Although fans were fascinated by the new romantic partnership in Trey’s life, they were also horrified that he was having socializing so soon after having COVID-19. The 35-year-old confirmed last week that he was one of the 8 million Americans to have contracted the novel coronavirus, likely catching it while attending protests or food drives.

“I will be taking it seriously, I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign,” he said in his Instagram video, adding that he has a 17-month-old son to care for. It is also believed that Trey’s grandfather passed away earlier this year as a result of COVID-related complications.

Saiyr has since deleted the photos after Trey Songz uploaded a photo of his baby mama and his son on Instagram. “My babymama harder than a lot of you Ni**az,” he wrote.