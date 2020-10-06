Trey Songz Contracts Coronavirus, Pleads With Fans Take COVID-19 Serious

Trey Songz has tested positive for COVID-19.

Amidst the recent COVID-19 outbreak in the White House, singer Trey Songz is urging fans to be super cautious if they come in contact with the virus. After months of aiding his city with navigating the disastrous COVID-19 pandemic, Songz has now contracted the virus himself. The singer announced to his 12 million followers on Instagram that following the administration of multiple coronavirus tests during his recent activism, one has come back positive, and he has every intention of taking it seriously and staying in self-quarantine.

Trey Songz appeared in an Instagram video donning a ‘Black Lives Matter’ T-shirt as he delivered the unfortunate news. “Here with a very important message to let you know that I tested positive for COVID-19,” he said. “I’ve taken many tests as I’ve been protesting, food drives—of course, I have a very young son at home so I get tested periodically and this time unfortunately it came back positive.”

He continued, “I will be taking it seriously. I will be self-quarantining. I will be in my house until I see a negative sign.” The “Na Na” singer went on to reveal that his grandfather passed away earlier this year, and while it was never confirmed, he believes that the coronavirus was the cause of death. He urged his supporters to take the virus seriously and stay quarantined if they come in contact with it as well.

“So, I’ve always taken it serious. And if you come in contact with COVID, please do the same. Please do the same. Don’t be like the president,” the singer cautioned. Fans have been flooding the comments with well-wishes, prayers, and sympathy but Trey Songz appears to be remaining positive about it (no pun intended). In the caption alongside the video, he wrote, “Down but not out! Stay safe y’all! Wear your mask. Wash your hands.”

We wish him a speedy recovery!