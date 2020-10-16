T.I. Opens Up About Why He Included Deyjah Harris On ‘The L.I.B.R.A.’ Album

T.I. honors daughter Deyjah Harris with a guest spot on his new The L.I.B.R.A. album, out now.

T.I. couldn’t be prouder to be working with his daughter on his new album. The last time Deyjah Harris made the news, it was because her father revealed that he accompanied her to appointments at the gynecologist to ensure she is still a virgin. “I said, ‘Look doc, she don’t ride no horses, she don’t ride no bike, she don’t play no sports, man, just check the hymen please and give me back my results, expeditiously,” he said during his appearance on the Ladies Like Us podcast last November. “But I will say, as of her 18th birthday, her hymen is still intact.”

The comments understandably caused an uproar — not least of all because a broken hymen is not a confirmation of sexual activity. The “Whatever You Like” rapper apologized to the teenager following the incident, and it seems as though they have repaired their relationship and are now closer than ever. This is evidenced by the fact that Deyjah agreed to lend her voice to a track on T.I.’s new album, The L.I.B.R.A. (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta).

“Deyjah ain’t really one for the spotlight. But I said, ‘I got a spot for a song. Do you want to speak on behalf of the women of your generation?’” he told The NY Post about the track called “Deyjah’s Conclusion.” “I didn’t expect her to do it, and she was like, ‘I got something to say.’ The things that she had to say were so powerful.”

Powerful is an accurate way to describe the spoken word song, which includes lyrics such as, “When you have the courage to be yourself and share the gifts that you were been blessed with, you give others the art of knowing that they can too.”