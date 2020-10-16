Nicki Minaj & Sada Baby Link Up On New Banger “Whole Lotta Choppas” Remix

Nicki Minaj and Sada Baby dropped off the “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix),” and it’s another banger.

After months of taking it easy due to her Barbie bod being a pregnant bod recently, Nicki Minaj announced a new release with Sada Baby. The remix to the wildly popular “Whole Lotta Choppas” sees Nicki leading the track with a new hook and verse that matches the original tone of the single.

Nicki’s lyrics have her usual figure-touting, tag-popping, she-the-best, “gang gang” talk but the high-energy MC Hammer flow and delightful wit are what make for an infectious combination. The rapper recorded the song while nine months pregnant, as she revealed in the intro where she says, “Nine months motherf***n’ pregnant like what.” The Young Money Queen and new mom also mentioned Drake’s little man, Adonis, putting it on record that she is hoping for a playdate with her new heir.

“Ooh, lil’ n***a wanna try it / I told him Black Lives Matter, Im’a riot / Ooh, a** fat I had to buy it / Ain’t a n***a alive that’s gon’ deny it / This ni**a makin’ me feel erotic / Uh, he a freak like Giannis / To be honest, I hope one day we do a play date with Adonis,” she raps.

The song, which was produced by CoalCash Blac, arrived at midnight with a lively accompanying lyric video animated by Josh the Kid. Nicki Minaj has two verses and a remixed hook that is written based on the original song.

“They wanna see you do yo’ dance, do that thing poke out them pants? / If it don’t then I got plans / Bam! Just got a summertime tan / Scram! We just puttin’ dollars on yo head / Ni**as violatin the gang gon’ end up dead / Lady in the street, but a freak h*e in the bed,” she raps in her hook.

Nicki has released a string of joint singles lately, teaming up with rappers like A$AP Ferg, Tekashi 6ix9ine, Ty Dolla $ign, and more. “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix),” whose original version is a viral hit on TikTok, marks Nicki Minaj’s first release since she gave birth to her son on September 30. The rapper was in her bag the whole time, right up to full term, it appears, and her rap prowess did not wane under her nine-month belly.

Check out the “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” by Sada Baby featuring Nicki Minaj.