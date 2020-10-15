Nicki Minaj Announces First Song Since Giving Birth, A Sada Baby Remix

Nicki Minaj has new music coming out tonight!

Over the last year, Nicki Minaj has transitioned from the most eligible single rapstress to a married mom of one rap star. While it was tricky, she managed to do it with fine stealth and even found her first two No. 1 hits in the process. Now the Queen radio star is making yet another return (after that whole alleged retirement fiasco) to the music with her first collaboration since giving birth to her and her husband’s bundle of joy.

Nicki took to Twitter today to tell fans that her new joint track with Sada Baby, “Whole Lotta Choppas (Remix)” will be available tonight, “Midnight #WholeLottaChoppas,” the rapper tweeted alongside a photo of the cover art for the single. The last time Mrs. Petty was active on her socials was back in August when she promoted “Move Ya Hips,” her last collab with A$AP Ferg and MadeInTYO.

The original “Whole Lotta Choppas” by Sada Baby was released in August as the lead single off the Detroit rapper’s upcoming album. The track, which peaked at No. 2 on the Top Triller U.S. chart, became a viral sensation on social media with thousands of videos published using a snippet of the hook in a trending choreography on TikTok.

The remix to the viral song marks Nicki Minaj’s first time collaborating with Sada Baby. Are you ready for this new release at midnight?