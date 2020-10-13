Tory Lanez Ordered To Steer Clear Of Megan Thee Stallion, Watch Court Hearing

Tory Lanez was ordered by a judge to stay away from Megan Thee Stallion.

In the latest development in the story involving Tory Lanez and Megan Thee Stallion, Lanez has been instructed to stay away from Megan by a protective order issued by the judge in his case. Lanez had a small victory on Thursday when he was granted a continuance, pushing back the date of his arraignment, TMZ reported. However, he was told that he must stay 100 yards away from Megan Thee Stallion at all times and agree not to contact her in any way.

Tory was charged with assault with a semiautomatic firearm last week after investigators determined there was enough evidence to corroborate Megan’s story that she was shot in both feet by Lanez back in July.

The protective order was issued on the same day as Megan Thee Stallion’s op-ed piece featured in The New York Times titled “Why I Speak Up for Black Women.” The piece covers a wide range of topics affecting Black women in America, including the current election, violence, stereotyping, and police terror. She also mentioned the incident involving Tory Lanez, although she did not name him directly. “I was recently the victim of an act of violence by a man,” she wrote. “After a party, I was shot twice as I walked away from him.” She went on to say how she has struggled to take control of her own story, explaining, “The way people have publicly questioned and debated whether I played a role in my own violent assault proves that my fears about discussing what happened were, unfortunately, warranted.”

Tory has continued to maintain his innocence since Megan came forward to name him as her attacker, even denying responsibility repeatedly on his album DAYSTAR. He has also taken to social media to promise his fans that the truth will come out during his trial and thanked those that remain for their continued support.