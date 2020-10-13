Love & Hip Hop: Juelz Santana Promotes Wife Kimbella’s OnlyFans Account

Juelz Santana is totally behind his wife’s OnlyFans ambitions.

Not every man would be supportive if the woman in their life decided to join OnlyFans, but Juelz Santana seems to be an exception to the rule. The site has grown exponentially over the last few months as more and more people sign up to share risqué content for a fee, with even famous folk joining the fray. The Diplomats rapper’s wife, Kimbella, has chosen to put her hat — and booty — in the ring, and Juelz is all for it. He took to Instagram to a short clip of his wife doing laundry, but he certainly wasn’t interested in which type of detergent she was using, or whether she had separated the coloreds from the whites.

“F$$k the Clothes… It’s The Squat For Me…” he wrote in the caption before encouraging his followers to check out Kimbella’s OnlyFans for more. “Look But Don’t Touch N Wit dat Being said… OnlyFans.com/Kimbellasworldlit.” The mother-of-two teasingly told her gushing husband, “Bro, get off me… it’s all you think about.” Juelz’ fans didn’t seem too impressed that he was promoting his wife’s OF account, but Kimbella seemed grateful as she commented, “Daddy,” with a winking face and upside down emoji.

Kimbella’s excursion into OnlyFans territory follows that of Cardi B, Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and Safaree Samuels and wife Erica Mena. Perhaps that means that we might see Juelz popping up in some of the scandalous content that Kimbella decides to post.