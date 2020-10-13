Love & Hip Hop ATL: Spice Baby Daddy Threatens Legal Action After She Airs Him Out AGAIN

Spice and her estranged baby daddy are airing each others out on IG once again.

Dancehall entertainer Spice has been back on her lovely island of Jamaica for just about a full day now, and things have already heated up between her and the father of her kids, Nicholas Lall. Along with promoting her brand new fashion line and grabbing a bite to eat, it seems Spice’s trip back to Jamaica was to get things sorted for her two kids, Nicholas Jr. and Nicholatoy. The “Cool It” singer documented various stops, which included shopping for supplies at a major bookstore in Kingston as well as covering the expenses for Nicholatoy’s school fee to attend the prestigious Immaculate Conception Preparatory School. The entertainer uploaded an image of a cheque showing a total of JM$155,500 she paid, meanwhile calling on the senior Lall for his contribution.

“I don’t hear from the father but you see him pan IG a chat sh_t,” said Spice before the query, “Nicholas how me no hear U now? Toy A soon 10 You nah try pay even 10% of one of these?”

The Love & Hip Hop Atlanta star continued her chastizing of her kids’ dad with a few shots of her at the bookstore’s cashier window. “Nicholas Lall, school book a buy weh yuh de?” She questioned once more. “Or yuh a wait until school bills over fi come pan IG come post mi pickney dem and chat off yuh stinkin mouth?” she wrote in the follow-up slide. Insinuating that Mr. Lall has never even purchased a notebook, Spice asked, “Nicholas Lall, yuh nah try buy even one exercise book youth? Not even one year?”

Lall was clearly not in the mood to be pressed and fired back a vicious reply outlining that he had plans to send money Spice’s way. However, he was blocked on all platforms. He further accused the deejay of stealing a decade of his life, and at this point, he would very much like to be left alone, and if not, he will secure the services of his lawyer.

Lall wrote, “When will this witch stop walk and drag my name down b_tch you block me an all medium how the f**k I’m suppose to do sh_t when you block me, you like the attention that you get from your f**king dumb a*s follower when you call my name when ever you not getting the attention you need on social media you call my f**king name to stay relevant leave my f**king name out your mouth witch you don’t think you done enough damage to me already you stole ten years of my life b*tch let me live now why I’m I so f**king important. Germs send me your Zelle info further more I ask you if the kids are going to be here in America or Jamaica for school so I could send you money before you block me dog sh*t, I know you trying to stay relevant but this is not the way find song stop spread rumors, I WISH COULD UN F**K YOU, if you continue to call my name you’ll hear from my LAWYER.”

This is certainly not the first blow out between the two, and something tells us we have quite a few others to endure.