Jim Jones Revels In Mariah Carey Mentioning Time With Dipset In Her Memoir

Jim Jones is reveling in Mariah Carey mentioning time she spent with Dipset in her memoir.

Legendary singer Mariah Carey released her memoir, The Meaning of Mariah Carey on September 29, 2020, and fans are already being blown away by the highs and lows of her life. It seems rapper Jim Jones recently snagged himself a copy and was taken aback to see that Carey had included details about a fun evening she had with Cam’ron, Juelz Santana, and himself, all of the Dipset crew.

The rapper shared a skewed image of the page which covered the wild night to his Instagram account earlier. While all the details of the encounter are not visible, it seems they were clubbing for some time before heading back to her place. One line captured in Jone’s shot reads, “…things started in the Moroccan room.” It is never right to assume or draw conclusions before all the facts are on the table. Therefore, it would be best to read the entire page in full before any wilder mentions.

“When u get mentions in @mariahcarey new book wow,” came the caption from Jones before reminiscing on the fun times with his crew. “@mr_camron we always talk bout them nights especially when we was stuck in aspen Christmas Eve and snuck in th airport to get home on time for Christmas. Young n havin fun #DIPSET wait till th movie.”

This wouldn’t be the first time that Carey and Cam’ron have crossed paths. Approximately 5 years ago, the Dipset member jokingly hinted at going three the hard way with Carey and Juju [Juliet Cee], and we’re not talking a musical collaboration. Still, it was music that most likely got Carey and the New York boys involved, when they worked on the street remix for “Boy (I Need You),” with Just Blaze.