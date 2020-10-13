DJ Khaled Partnered With Lebron James, Launches New Podcast ‘The First One’

DJ Khaled announced his new podcast, The First One, kicks off this week.

Back in September, Amazon Music announced that it launched a brand new podcast feature that will be available in U.S., U.K., Germany, and Japan. While the service will provide already known podcasts, they will also be developing their own content, and that’s where DJ Khaled’s ‘The First One’ comes into play. The name of the “Audio Movie,” as Khaled explains it, is clearly a spin-off of his favorite phrase, ‘Another One,’ but with a twist.

From the promotional video shared by DJ Khaled, it’s evident that he will be talking to some of the biggest hitmakers of the 21st century, such as Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, Big Sean, Fat Joe, and even Bon Jovi, from the comforts of his living room. Khaled is seemingly always up for a discussion, ask Drake, and as such, he will be covering a whole bunch of topics such as fame, fortune, life, and success. However, a recurring theme will center around the hits songs/projects that helped to shape each guest’s stance as legends in their own right.

“These stories are here to motivate you because everybody starts from somewhere, from the ordinary to extraordinary. Before you get to another one, you got to get to ‘The First One,’ only on Amazon Music,” Khaled said in September.

“BIG PODTALK ALERT. This ain’t just a podcast – this is a AUDIO MOVIE,” came the caption from DJ Khaled before tagging the various arms responsible for the show.

Springhill Company, which is owned by famed NBA superstar LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter, teamed up with Apple Music to launch the brand new show, which should air its first episode on October 15. The podcast will come at no extra cost to Amazon Music subscribers who should be able to check it out on all major devices, from Android to iOS-based platforms, Amazon Echo device, and directly from the browser via Amazon’s website.