Chris Brown Shares Adorable Video Playing With Son Aeko As He Spent Time With Adele

Chris Brown has been reunited with his son for the first time in months amid reports he and Ammika Harris split.

2020 has been hard for most people, but it has been incredibly difficult for Chris Brown, who has been apart from his youngest child. Ever since Aeko Catori entered the world last November, he has been the apple of his father’s eye. Unfortunately for the “Go Crazy” singer, COVID-19 has meant that he has missed much of the first few months of his son’s life, including all the developmental milestones like standing up and saying his first words. Aeko joined his mother, Ammika Harris, when she took a modeling job in Germany, but it was unknown at the time that the United States would shut its borders, prohibiting Ammika and her infant from coming home.

But even the worst periods can’t last forever, and Chris Brown finally got to hold his little boy in his arms last week. He posted a photo on Instagram of the little family, along with the caption, “Made it.” Exactly where to, he didn’t say, though it is believed that the meet-up may have taken place in London where Breezy was spotted days later and which is only a short journey from Germany. Now the doting dad has shared another post to the ‘gram, which has fans cooing over his relationship with Aeko. The pair looked like the oldest of friends as they played together on a bed. The 10-month-old giggles as the Grammy Award winner tickle and pretends to eat him.

It also seems as though Chris and Ammika are in an amicable spot following their break-up after months of trying to do long distance. The singer is rumored to be in a new romance with Gina V. Hunyh, who he was seen having dinner with recently in London.

Chris Brown is also rumored to be spending time in the UK with Adele as he was spotted leaving her mansion. It’s unclear if they’re just working on new music together or something else is developing like a new romance. Since debuting her new look, Adele has been a hot commodity in the celebrity dating world.