Retired Rapper Logic Spent A Fortune On A Rare Pokémon Card, Here’s How Much

Logic might be retired from rap but still has a lot of money to burn on a rare Pokémon card.

Maryland rapper Logic announced his retirement from music earlier this year, and it seems he has rediscovered an old hobby of his, collecting playing cards. Clearly, Logic is playing in the big leagues, as he recently dished out £173,200 ($226,000 USD) for a first edition Charizard Pokémon card. The purchase instantly became the most expensive collectible item from Nintendo, and for good reason. The card in question is over two decades old, so yes, it was issued in 1999, and is distinguishable by a lack of shadow on Charizard, the Pokémon being displayed on the card.

Logic anonymously purchased the card for $183,812 USD, but the total moved to $226,000 USD once a 20 percent buyer’s premium was added.

The rapper, who retired from rap to spend more time with his family, shared images of his haul on his Instagram account. “Just opened a $23k Pokémon base set box! Only a few packs in but What did I pull? Comment before swiping right,” he instructed to his fans.

In his follow-up post, he explained just what the cards meant to him.

“When I was a kid I absolutely loved Pokémon but couldn’t afford the cards. I remember even trying to trade food stamps for theirs and now as an adult who has saved every penny he has made being able to enjoy something that I’ve loved since childhood now as a grown man is like buying back a piece of something I could never have, it’s not about the material it’s about the experience.”

It seems, for the most part, the rapper is indeed enjoying his time at home, but his label Def Jam has been threatening his peace by not promptly paying musicians who have worked on his projects. Logic took to Instagram to call out the major label after he was contacted by musician Kevin Randolph while “in the middle of dinner with” his wife.”

“Can you please pay my friends and musicians that have made my albums great this is ridiculous at this point! I shouldn’t be getting calls from close friends of mine in the middle of dinner with my Wife about how YOU haven’t paid them from the budget you’ve given me for this album,” he wrote.

Towards the end of his rant, he threatened to release his last album and send the label packing. “Y’all make me want to un retire and drop the last album I have under my contract just so I don’t have to deal with y’all no more man god damn!” Said the rapper.

You can check out that entire post below.