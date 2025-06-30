50 Cent Confirms He Apologize To Ashanti After Nelly Confronted Him

50 Cent backs up Nelly’s story about making him apologize for disrespecting Ashanti.

The Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together reality show is one of the most talked about shows in hip-hop currently, with the majority of fans giving it a nod of approval. The couple recently appeared on the “Joe and Jada” podcast, where Nelly shared a story about how he got 50 Cent to apologize to Ashanti after disrespecting her during his feud with Murder Inc.

“I asked her, ‘You want me to say something to Fif?’” Nelly recalled to Fat Joe and Jadakiss. “I didn’t think she’d say yes… and she said, ‘Yes.’”

The St. Lunatics rapper says he marched over to 50 Cent while being surrounded by G-Unit members and nervously asked him to apologize to the R&B singer. He shared that Fifty yelled, “Ashanti, I’m sorry!”

50 Cent has shared the clip on his Instagram and confirmed the story is accurate. “This is true no [cap] detected, I always liked Moe he took off when I got hit, I was hurt I couldn’t do nothing but watch the TV. @50centAction,” Nelly shared.

Celebrities and fans had a field day with Fif’s statement in the comments, with Fat Joe and DJ Envy dropping laughing emojis. “Only a real man would admit that he was nervous facing danger and tell the truth because at the end of the day who are you fooling but yourself,” one person said. “Salute to Nelly for that perhaps more men would leave their egos at the door and truly express how they feel. Their are more tough people dead and in jail than free and alive.”

The G-Unit and Murder Inc. beef is one of the most infamous feuds in hip-hop history. The beef primarily saw 50 Cent and Ja Rule going at it for years with allegations of things getting physical. Some fans from that era of hip-hop widely believe that Fifty was instrumental in the downfall of Ja Rule and Murder Inc., a label that dominated the 2000s.

50 Cent was recently caught up in a lawsuit against Fat Joe, whom he had an old beef with. The Terror Squad rapper’s former hypeman, Terrance Dixon, filed a lawsuit against him with some disturbing allegations, including the alleged “sexual manipulation” and “violent intimidation.” Dixon also alleges that Fat Joe once tried to put out a hit on rival rapper 50 Cent and would follow him around.

The G-Unit chief has since responded to the claims, calling it bogus.