Beenie Man, Sean Paul Supports Dancehall Producer DJ Kurt Riley Who Is Hospitalized

Beenie Man and Sean Paul are among a handful of dancehall acts supporting producer DJ Kurt Riley who is currently hospitalized for an unknown illness.

Veteran selector and producer DJ Kurt Riley is reportedly spending time in the hospital, according to a statement released by Kurt Riley’s daughters on his official page. “UPDATE: Daddy is recovering and doing much better. We all appreciate your prayers and calls during this time. We ask you to be mindful that Daddy is still in the Hospital and cannot take calls. Please DM /WhatsApp him and he will respond as soon he is able to. Thank you so much for all your continued support. Love, The Riley Girls,” came the release.

Sadly, the statement did not outline exactly what happened to the former Fame FM deejay, which resulted in him being admitted. However, thankfully he is making a speedy recovery. The post has been supported by numerous members of the entertainment industry. Grammy-winning artiste Sean Paul said, “We a pray fi u mi G stay strong an stay up.” Meanwhile, tv host Dahlia Harris said, “Love and support you Kurt. Healing and recovery.”

Some of the other names below the post include Tanya Stephens, Romain Virgo, Skatta Barrell, Stephen McGregor, Alaine, and Beenie Man.

Kurt Riley, who operates as Beenie Man’s official road deejay, accompanied the “Romie” singer on the Jamaican leg of the Verzuz battle against Bounty Killer. Aside from his 16 year tenor at Jamaica’s FAME FM, which ended in 2017, Kurt also boasts an impressive production catalog. Being the son of the late singer, songwriter, and record producer Winston Riley of The Techniques band, Kurt’s musical hearing as seen him working with many of the industry’s biggest talents. His Jambian Music label has been the main force behind riddims compilations such as the Animal Instinct Riddim and Jambe-An Riddim, which provided the Gold selling record by Charley Black titled, “Party Animal.”

Urban Islandz also wishes Kurt Riley a speedy recovery.