Jeannie Mai Details Why She Will Submit To Jeezy Despite Criticism

Talk show host Jeannie Mai has confessed that rapper Jeezy is the love of her life and someone she intends to submit to when the wedding bells go off.

She was speaking to the team at Entertainment Tonight a few days ago when she made the controversial revelation. “So, I’m gonna say right here, that I, Jeannie Mai, going in to my marriage—I want to submit to my man,” she said. “When I hear this definition … submitting has a negative connotation. It means that you are less important, you are lower than that person that you’re submitting to. It usually can be like, you know, referenced as somebody who works lower than you and that’s not what I’m referring to here.”

The statement immediately received a thumbs down from persons on social media, with many persons sharing what they went through under the ruling of an oppressive spouse. Jeannie Mai clarified her earlier statement while speaking with Tamron Hall, hinting that while she has control over various aspects of her life, she would allow her husband to leads the charge at home and make decisions to benefit both of them.

“Well for me, submit does not mean that you are lower or less important than your man. Of course, [Jeezy] and I respect each other very equally,” she said. “What I mean is in my work life, in my actual life, I own my businesses, I run my team, I make all of the decisions and I lead entirely in the outside of my life,” she said.

She continued, “So in my home, I want my man to lead. I want him to take in what I would like and what my wishes are, what my dreams are, and then incorporate it, making the overall decision that’s best for our vision together.”

Sadly, the explanation did not ease the backlash received for the earlier comments however, Mai was rightfully unfazed by the social media chatter.

“Girl, I am 41, I don’t care what kind of pushback I get from other women out there,” she said. “This is my life and you know coming out of divorce and also making a major decision to marry again after being blessed to fall in love and finding such a beautiful person, I want to be very clear and open about how our life can be so that we make sure that our vision is aligned and that we both are empathetic to each other and know that this is the structure we’re going into. I think the biggest mistake that you can make is not communicating what you want and not setting it up for a win.”

Aside from her engagement, which the couple announced back in April, Mai has also been enjoying her time on Dancing With The Stars, something her fiance’ supports 100%.