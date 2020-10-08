21 Savage and Metro Boomin Delivers “My Dawg” Video: Watch It

21 Savage brought the muskets to the mansion in his brand new music video “My Dawg” off Savage Mode II with Metro Boomin.

The rapper made it a point of duty to speak on the elephant in the room, his status as a British citizen. Along with rolling up to his mansion in red old school Ferrari, Savage also stands with a few red coats as they fire on command from the charge of the commanding officer’s sword. All this takes place while 21 raps, “They keep talking that UK sh_t like I don’t got AKs / Like cause I was born overseas these motherf__kas think I won’t spray spray.”

In what could be considered a way to troll the trolls, 21 Savage mounts an ingeniously photoshopped painting, showing himself as the King of England in his mansion. Aside from silencing his critics, the rapper and Metro, who does a whole lot of head-bopping through the video, seems to be inking a big-time deal in the present day, while looking back on the days in his high school.

The music video shows off the work of the Slaughter Gang, Boominati, and Pyscho Films productions crew, all under the direction of Joe Weil.

