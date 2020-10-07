NBA YoungBoy Dropping A New Album This Month, Says DJ Akademiks

NBA YoungBoy has another album coming this month.

Amidst his recent release from jail, YoungBoy Never Broke Again has revealed plans for another project. According to DJ Akademiks, who says he heard directly from the 20-year-old rapper himself, the NBA outfit is releasing a compilation album that will feature all the artists on its roster.

The project will be out on YoungBoy’s 21st birthday this month. Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, AK shared these details on YoungBoy’s behalf. “Spoke with NBA YOUNGBOY earlier today. He said he giving fans a whole NBA tape this month (compilation tape with all the members of NBA). He told me fans can look out for this to drop on October 20,” Akademiks wrote.

The hip-hop commentator also shared a screenshot of the message to Instagram and offered an update on YoungBoy’s social media status. “Btw he’s taking some time off Instagram and pomised he’ll be back very soon,” he added.

NBA YoungBoy removed his social media accounts from the public when he was arrested in Baton Rouge last month on the set of one of his music videos. The rapper was slapped with several drug charges but was released the following day.

YoungBoy Never Broke Again has released three albums over the last year. Following his first No. 1 project, AI YoungBoy 2 in October 2019, he released Still Flexin, Still Reppin earlier this year in February, which peaked at No. 2 on the chart, and then 38 Baby 2 in April, which debuted at No. 1.

Are you excited about a new NBA project?