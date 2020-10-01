Shaneil Muir Glows With Confidence In “Yamabella” Visual

Shaneil Muir is beautiful, confident, and talented in “Yamabella” visual.

Shaneil Muir has come a long way since her time on Magnum King & Queen of Dancehall. She has been steadily releasing songs over the past couple of years and eventually found what many would consider her breakthrough hit “Yamabella.” The official audio for the song was released three months ago and has already secured over 3,000,000 views on Youtube. Thankfully, Muir has finally been able to provide her fans with a fresh visual to go with the powerful work she has delivered on the track.

The Top Gyal, a title coined from one of her tracks, took to Instagram to announce the arrival of the”VIRAL VIDEO” with a string of lightly captioned posts. The video has since picked up over 31,000 Youtube views within the first hour of it being released, and it’s easy to see just why the song and, ultimately, the visual are adored by the masses.

A very energetic Shaneil Muir is unable to keep her hands to herself throughout the visuals, using them not only to preach her own independence but also to ward off advances from a would-be suitor. The video gets a cameo from Jamaican comedian Facebook Hero, has he watches his lady get swept away from beneath his arms during a social event. While this is not the highpoint of the video, it’s definitely something to look forward to. Kenny Gray handles the direction of the video pretty well, employing a strong and continuous storyline, while also injecting a bit of fun through the work of a few dancers.

It has become pretty clear that Muir is in a lane of her own and plans to grow from strength to strength, through relatable concepts and strong vocals. Other noteworthy tracks from the deejay include her collaboration with Vybz Kartel titled “Loyal,” “3D,” and “Top Gyal.”