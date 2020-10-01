John Legend’s Wife Chrissy Teigen Shares Painful Tweet, Hospital Photos Amid Miscarriage

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen are opening up about her painful miscarriage.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were expecting to fill their home with the joyous blessings of their baby boy in the next coming month. Sadly, they are now facing a “kind of pain” they have “never felt before” after losing their child as a result of complications with their pregnancy. Over the past couple of months, the couple had been using social media to share intimate details about the pregnancy, also opting to share the sad news via the same media.

As Chrissy explains, “We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.” Earlier this month, the 39-year-old model and tv-show host revealed that she was placed on strict bed rest as a result of constant bleeding caused by a weak placenta. She was subsequently admitted to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles on Sunday. During an Instagram post on Monday, a very confident Chrissy revealed that doctors were about to perform a second blood transfusion to provide enough blood to the placenta.

“Hello from hospital. about to have my second blood transfusion which truly, truly, truly sounds more dramatic than it is,” she said before explaining. “It’s an IV, but instead of fluids, the blood of some kind human being out there. Baby and I are completely fine, just missing the little things like walking…cooking…playing with the other buttbutts.”

In her moving post to Instagram, Chrissy apologized to her little one, who both her and John started to call Jack, for the various complications he went through for the “first few moments of ” his life. “We will always love you” came the touching words in the post, after highlighting just how rare it was for them to name their children before birth. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.”

Chrissy and John got married in 2013 and currently have two other children, Luna and Miles. The couple has explained their struggles with childbirth in previous interviews, confirming that their two toddlers were conceived through in vitro fertilization (IVF), but not Jack who was conceived naturally. Nonetheless, the couple is grateful for their current blessings garnered from their “wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things,” they have “been able to experience.'”

Still, the gloomy black and white images of Chrissy sobbing on her hospital bed, to her and John clutching Jack’s lifeless body, are indications of a truly sorrow-filled period. “But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it,” concluded the statement.

Many of John and Chrissy’s friends, associates, and fans rallied under the comment section of the touching post to share their condolences. Urban Islandz would also like to express our deepest condolences.

Driving home from the hospital with no baby. How can this be real. — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) October 1, 2020