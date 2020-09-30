Saweetie’s Mother Was A Smoking Hot Video Vixen In Nelly & DMX Videos

Icy Girl Diamonte Qiava Valentin Harper, better known as Saweetie, is fast becoming one of the hottest, most talked-about female rappers in the business. Aside from her relationship with Migos member Quavo and her unwavering desire to secure her bag, there are quite a few other interesting details to know about the “Tap In” rapper, especially when it comes to her background.

A case in point is that her granddad played football for the San Francisco 49ers and her dad, Johnny Harper, played for San Jose State. She actually wanted to play football as well but was apparently discouraged by her mom, Trinidad Valentin, who was once a video hottie. Saweetie’s revealed her mom’s previous line of work in her newest episode of her The Icy Life YouTube series. The rapper was captured spending some time at the poolside when her mom approached her with a question about her attire. “Where’s the rest of your outfit?” Trinidad questioned.

After a brief pause, the blue-hair Saweetie turned to the camera to address her viewers and said, “She act like she ain’t used to be wearing this back in her day, okay?” The clip then diverted to a few shots of a young Trinidad in Nelly’s 2000 “Ride wit Me” music video as well as her role in DMX and SisQó’s “What The Really Want” music video. While not shown in this episode, she has also been featured in videos for LL Cool J.

While Trinidad’s Filipino-Chinese roots definitely offered Saweetie her drop-dead gorgeous look, it seems the legendary video vixen also directly or indirectly imparted a love for music to her daughter.

While peaking to The Line of Best Fit earlier this year, she shared a few additional details about her family. “My uncle coaches for a football team, my cousin is a producer, my auntie works for another football team, so we all work hard to get what we want.” It should also be noted that she has a cousin n the much sought after actress Gabrielle Union. Talk about proper lineage.