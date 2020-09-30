Nene Leakes Allegedly Cheated On Her Husband With French Montana

Is Nene Leakes cheating on her husband with French Montana?

Wendy Williams and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Nene Leakes are no longer friends or associates, and that’s final. The blowup came after Wendy sat down with Leakes’ former boss Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” to discuss matters surrounding her departure from the show she has been a part of for more than a decade. It’s safe to say the reality star did not take kindly to the mentions of her being an “attention” seeker and hopped onto her Youtube channel to give it to the daytime talk show host and her former boss.

“Yes, I have considered Wendy a close friend or associate,” Leakes confirmed. “Why she has chosen to speak so negatively of me lately … Wendy went on her show, she talked very negatively. A couple days later she talked negatively again,” said Leakes. During her rant, she took a nasty stab at Wendy’s lymphedema medical condition, which sometimes results in her legs and ankles being swollen. “Wendy, for you, spend more of your time trying to figure out how you can drain your enormously large legs and feet, okay? Opposed to worrying about my family and what we are doing. You need to find the nearest water pill, okay?” Asked Leakes during her vicious attack.

However, it turns out that the tv show host had friends in various places, as Growing Up Hip Hop’s Madina Malina spilled a bit of team about Leaks’ secret rendezvous with French Montana.

“Why don’t you start telling the truth,” Madina said. “First of all, you snuck your way back into Wendy’s life. You tricked me and asked to have a sit-down, asked her to come to dinner which I did… She won’t even respond to you… Why don’t you talk about the part where when we was in a truck, you was letting French touch all on your snatch? That’s right, you were all up under French Montana. A whole married woman, Nene.”

“So, what I’mma tell you is this: Fall all the way back. Keep everybody name out your mouth because if you keep coming for people, guess what’s gon’ happen? It’s gon’ be more stuff aired out. More receipts shown, and I don’t think you want that smoke.” Came the warning from Malina.

We are unsure of how Nene Leakes will play her round, but as for French Montana, he was captured living his best life on a yacht somewhere with Doja Cat and Illestethiopian.