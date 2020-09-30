NBA YoungBoy Bail Out His Crew Members Arrested With Him

Baton Rouge rapper NBA YoungBoy bonded out his friends after his release.

NBA YoungBoy played everyone’s hero when he rescued all his associates from lockup. Following a group arrest of more than a dozen young people in Baton Rouge on Monday night, the rapper, along with his friends, was charged for firearm and drug possession. According to YoungBoy’s lawyer, there was nothing in the police report that incriminated the Billboard chart-topping rapper who he says was totally innocent.

Shortly after NBA YoungBoy was released from jail on Tuesday, he reportedly went back and paid the bonds for a majority of his friends who were still detained. The inmate list for the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office revealed that at least eight more of the 16 arrested have been released in addition to NBA YoungBoy, whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.

A video of the newly free men celebrating after their release popped up on social media, and they seemed in good spirits as they laughed and basked in relief. Fans were in awe of NBA YoungBoy and labeled him one of the ‘realest.’ “But y’all still have the audacity to hate this man,” one wrote in the comments. “They finna bring this story up every get together now,” wrote another fan about the group.

NBA YougBoy was allegedly shooting a music video in an abandoned lot in Baton Rouge on Monday at around 4:30 p.m. when an anonymous tipper summoned the police. The rapper who was released from probation less than a year ago was booked with several drug charges. Luckily, he is out now, and it’s up to his attorney to rectify his legal woes. YoungBoy is also reportedly expecting a baby with his rumored girlfriend, Yaya Mayweather. Daddy’s home, and so are his friends.