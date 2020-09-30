French Montana & Doja Cat Dating? Couple Vacationed Together Amid Nene Leakes Rumors

French Montana is reportedly banging Doja Cat amid fresh rumors about a fling with Nene Leakes

The rumor mill has been going crazy since yesterday and at the heart of it is the “Freaks” rapper, French Montana. The rapper’s name was first mentioned this week when Growing Up Hip Hop star Madina Malina defended talk show host Wendy Williams against former Real Housewives of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes. Malina accused the married reality star of allowing the French to “touch all on” her “snatch.” Leakes has not denied it, nor as French come forward to so it’s not so. However, while things were blowing up among those ladies, it seems French was spending some quality time on a yacht with fellow entertainer Doja Cat and her friends.

The video which was shared on the “Bad B**ch” rapper’s Instagram story immediately bred questions of him possibly getting it on with the “Candy” singer. French’s track record seems to work well with the story, ie, him dating Khloe Kardashian, yet the actual footage of what was taking place on the deck of the boat seems pretty innocent. The was captured simply lying on his back with a huge grin on his face. Meanwhile, Doja cat searched for a song to replace Davido’s “Fall,” that was already being played through the speakers.

By all indications, it was just a friendly link up and nothing else. Besides, Doja Cat is known for keeping her love life private and would have probably prohibited French Montana uploading such a video to his social media account if there was something actually going on. That has not stopped social media onlookers from forming their own assumptions about what’s taking place. After all, this is the entertainment industry where a lot of entanglements happen outside of the eye of the public.

