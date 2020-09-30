Cardi B Addresses Criticism She Fell Off And If Label Shelved Sophomore Album

Cardi B is clapping back at critics who are saying she fell off amid rumors her label shelved her sophomore album.

Cardi B is at the top of her game in many ways, but as they say, it can be lonely at the top. Cardi has more than her fair share of die-hard fans who have supported her through thick and thin, but she also has to deal with plenty of trolls and haters who are more than ready to see her fail. After the release of her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, Cardi decided to take a break from music to enjoy her family and her insane amount of success. The album topped the charts and there was no reason the Bronx rapper shouldn’t be able to kick back and relax for a while, but those who felt otherwise quickly began stirring up drama with rumors and lies.

Stories began circulating that Cardi was being forced to stand back from recording while her label, Atlantic Records, moved on to the next big thing. Speaking out on these false narratives and the people who called her a ‘flop,’ Cardi spoke with SiriusXM radio, saying, “Throughout this [break] people was making rumors, like, ‘Oh, she’s having problems with her label, her label is shelving her, they’re getting more female talent,’ and the it’s like, no, they’re never tired of me. That’s one thing.”

Cardi B went on to address the blatant misogyny in hip hop, saying, “There are male artists who will go two years without putting out a song and [the fans] don’t be like, ‘oh, you’re irrelevant, it’s over for you’. Me, I didn’t. put out songs for nine months and it’s like, ‘oh, she’s irrelevant, she’s over, she’s a flop, we told you that.’” Cardi went on to explain that her focus is on creating quality music rather than putting out songs on a constant basis that she’s not “really in love with.” True Cardi B fans certainly appreciate the artistic integrity, as well as the basic human need to take a break.