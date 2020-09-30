21 Savage & Metro Boomin Drops Dark “Savage Mode 2” Trailer And Cover

We’re officially in Savage Season with 21 Savage and Metro Boomin unveiling the trailer and cover art for Savage Mode 2.

Are you hyped as yet for the release of 21 Savage and Metro Boomin’s Savage Mode 2 EP? If you’re not, you may want to head on down to the bottom of the article to check out the Gibson Hazard-directed and Morgan Freeman-narrated album trailer before you go any further.

The trailer is also a testament that Morgan Freeman’s voice makes anything better, as he recites the following: “‘Savage’ is defined as ‘fierce, beastly and untamed.’ ‘Mode’ is defined as ‘a way of operating or using the system.’ So to be in ‘savage mode’ is to go hard, not allowing anything to stop or deter you from your mission. Basically, this means when someone is in ‘savage mode,’ they’re not to be f**ked with.” Meanwhile, Hazard’s exemplary work provides a mixture of gory animation and real-life appearances of both 21 and Metro working in the studio.

Savage Mode 2 is the highly anticipated followup to the first installment of the EP that was released in 2016. This second offering should be available no later than Friday, October 02, via Epic Records. The pair have released various other projects over the last 4 years, including 21’s debut studio record (Issa Album), his follow up (I Am > I Was) in 2018, their collaborative effort with Offset titled Without Warning, as well as Metro’s work on Big Sean’s 2017 Double or Nothing, and his own debut album Not All Heroes Wear Capes in 2018.

Still, the project really could not come at a more perfect time, as XXL magazine reported that a petition containing 28,000+ signatures was started to force the hand of the entertainers. Savage Mode received a gold certification from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) and contained the double-platinum lead track “X” featuring Future, and the platinum track, “No Heart.”