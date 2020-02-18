Metro Boomin Says ‘Savage Mode 2’ With 21 Savage Coming, Not Impressed With New Music Out Now

Metro Boomin announces “Savage Mode 2” with 21 Savage is on the way, while also saying that he is not impressed by the batch of new music out now.

The current state of hip hop has become the latest topic up for discussion brought forward by famed producer Metro Boomin. The Atlanta based producer/label executive has been labeled as one of the pioneers of the new trap/hip hop sound that emerged out of the south. He has worked with the likes of Young Thug, Future, and 21 Savage on some of their most notable projects. The rappers listed are all seen as stalwarts on the trap scene, with many of their work being used as blueprints for many of the new sounds and styles that have emerged from hip hop in recent years.

The 26-year-old producer is clearly not fond of the new spin-off sound and seems to think that the new aged rappers are not putting enough effort into their work. He took to his Instagram Stories to share his thoughts.

“I be hearing new music all the time and just be sitting there like,” he wrote before dropping a straight face emoji. He then continued, “Ni–as either don’t really care anymore or I’m just getting old.”

A lot of fans have been bashing Metro for his comment, claiming that he is going against the monster he created. Nonetheless, Metro has done a few projects outside of the trap genre. He is the brainchild behind “Heartless, “one of The Weeknd’s most recent releases. He also appeared in the music video for the track. He also produced two tracks on the 2019 album Assume Form, done by English singer James Blake.

While Metro has not done any significant work on hip hop for over a year, he is announcing his comeback with Lil Durk in the form of the rapper’s upcoming album, No Auto Durk. The announcement was made at the recent NBA All-Star Game with two huge billboards. He is also working on 21 Savage’s upcoming album Savage Mode 2.

NO AUTO ?

AFTER HOURS ?

SAVAGE MODE ?? — Metro Boomin (@MetroBoomin) February 17, 2020

Metro Boomin also tweeted that he might have some new projects coming out soon including the much anticipated sequel to Savage Mode, a joint album with 21 Savage.