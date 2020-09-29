NBA YoungBoy Released From Jail, Lawyer Released Statement Saying YB Is Innocence

NBA YoungBoy appears to be out after his attorney declared that he is innocent.

On Monday night, the local news in Baton Rouge reported that a group of more than a dozen young people was detained, and an assortment of weapons, cash, and drugs seized in an abandoned lot on Chippewa Street. Platinum-selling rap artist YoungBoy Never Broke Again, whose legal name is Kentrell Gaulden, was among those arrested and charged for firearm and drug possession.

A fan inferred that the rapper was allegedly shooting a music video when the arrest was made and they shared a video online supposedly documenting the bust. Cops were reportedly summoned at around 4:30 PM Monday by a witness who tipped off the FBI and Baton Rouge Police Department about a group of people brandishing weapons in the abandoned lot.

The group reportedly dispersed when law enforcement arrived at the scene. TMZ reported earlier that the rapper was charged by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sherrif’s Office for possession of schedule I drugs, manufacturing/distributing a schedule II drug, and manufacturing/distributing schedule IV drugs. According to WAFB-9, officers confiscated not only drugs but $79,000 in cash, two firearms with illegal stocks, one illegal firearm, and almost a dozen additional ones.

NBA YoungBoy’s last appearance in a courtroom saw him sentenced to a 3-month stint in jail, and he was released from probation and house arrest in the last month of 2019. Seeing that this is not his first run-in with the law, YoungBoy has learned a thing or two about what elements of his life are scrutinized when he is criminally judged. Since news of his arrest surfaced online, he has taken down his social media accounts, including his Twitter and Instagram, perhaps under the influence of mindful legal advisement.

NBA YoungBoy’s lawyer James Manasseh seemed quite sure that the East Baton Rouge Parish Sherrif’s Office had nothing on his client. In a statement to the press on Tuesday (Sept. 29), the attorney backed the rapper’s innocence.

“Kentrell is not guilty of any crimes,” said attorney James Manasseh. “There’s nothing in the report that indicates that he did anything wrong. They arrested several people and there was no indication that he had any guns or drugs on him at the time of the arrest. I ultimately believe he will be found innocent in all of this,” he said.

A video has since surfaced of the rapper allegedly exiting the local jail in Baton Rouge, where he was in custody. We will keep you updated on this developing story.