Bounty Killer And His Boo Claudia Giving Us Zaddy & Mami Vibes On The Beach

Bounty Killer is showing out for his lady’s birthday on the ‘gram.

Dancehall mogul Bounty Killer is giving fans a rare peek at love life with his girlfriend, Claudia Hybrid. The ‘mami’ to his ‘zaddy’ with whom he had posted a photo from his 49th birthday party a couple of months ago, is now celebrating her own milestone and is being wined and dined by her famous beau. Bounty Killer took to Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of his special lady wishing her a happy birthday. In the photo, her radiant smile is complemented by an array of vibrant hues, from her monokini and cover-up pairing, and Bounty’s artfully placed kicks, to the flowers that sit on either side of their bamboo raft on the ocean.

The deejay was clearly the cameraman as he was the only exception to the photo that preceded an overtly loving caption. “All hail the Queen on this day wishing u ntn but endless blessings peace love and prosperity growth dreams goals aspirations and inspirational divine thinking and thoughts my lovely darling,” the deejay wrote. “Have ur self a wonderful auspicious day. I Love You Mami,” he added with a series of heart and celebratory emojis.

The following day, Bounty shared more glimpses of the celebration with a video of him and the birthday Queen in a cabana bed on the beach, enjoying some music and sun. Incidentally, it was the Barrington Levy-assisted “Living Dangerously” that boomed through the surround speakers at what appeared to be a resort. Claudia seemed to be a big fan of her man’s hit as she was heard singing along, and quite passionately at some intervals.

Though most of the video entailed a shot of the horizon, it ended with the deejay finally flipping to selfie mode with a broad smile. As his ladylove joined with a stunning smile of her own, he wouldn’t be Killer if he didn’t banter. “Gaah yuh bed Claudia man, a dat wid unu man,” he jested before ending the clip.

While Bounty Killer seldom shows this side of him, fans were very receptive to the outpour of love and reciprocated it in the comments which they flooded with birthday messages and good wishes for Claudia. “HBD CLAUDI GENERAL,” one fan wrote. “Happy birthday @claudia_hybridqueen,” wrote another mentioning her directly. One supporter shared how happy he was for Bounty Killer, writing, “Honestly general I’ve never seen you so happy this lady makes you happy and I’m happy for you.”

I second that. More of this love and positivity in 2020, please.