Lil Yachty Arrested For Driving 150+ MPH On Atlanta Highway Near Crash Site

Lil Yachty was arrested in Atlanta after satisfying his need for speed.

Reports have emerged that Lil Yachty was arrested last week after being pulled over for speeding on the interstate near University Avenue in Atlanta. The 23-year old rapper was charged with reckless driving and exceeding the maximum speed limit. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, he was taken to the Atlanta City Jail.

Yachty was driving a white Ferrari when he was pulled over for going more than 150mph. The vehicle was handed over to a friend of the rapper when he was arrested. Interestingly, Lil Yachty crashed a red Ferrari on the same interstate a couple of months ago in June. Reports are that he was pulled over for speeding near the crash spot. He pulled over as soon as he saw the lights blaring from the cop car.

The rapper released his album Lil Boat 3 earlier this year in May and was slated to drop his album End of Summer in August. The white Ferrari was gifted to Lil Yachty by his label Quality Control Music just last month. It is not clear if he has been released from the local jail or not. He was taken into custody on Monday (September 21).

The white Ferrari that Yachty was speeding in last week was a birthday gift from his label exec Quality Control’s Pee Thomas. He received the super car weeks after he totaled his red Ferrari.

Check back for updates on this developing story.