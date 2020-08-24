Lil Yachty Gets A 4PF Chain From Lil Baby And A Ferrari From QC Pee For His Birthday

Lil Yatchy gets a new 4PF chain from Lil Baby and a super fast Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider from Quality Control’s Pee Thomas for his birthday.

It has been just about three months since Lil Yachty totaled his red Ferrari on an Atlanta freeway, miraculously escaping without any severe physical injuries. Naturally, Yachty’s car collection suffered a deficit. However, that has now been replenished at the hand of the rapper’s label, Quality Control. Pierre Thomas, who spearheads the QC brand, was among a group of other supporters who unveiled the brand new Ferrari.

Both Yachty and Thomas shared the special moment on their IG pages. In a cool little post, Thomas celebrated the “Minnesota” rapper’s loyalty meanwhile asking him not to crash the cocaine ‘white on white’ ride gifted to him for his 23rd birthday. “Happy Birthday @lilyachtyThank You For Always Being Solid And True To Yourself. It’s Always Appreciated. Don’t Crash This One Please. Courtesy Of @qualitycontrolmusic #F8,” he penned in the caption. The “Act Up” writer returned the love in his post by labeling Pee as a terrific managerial force. “Best ceo and manager of all time.@qcmceo_p @coachk44 thank y’all so much. I love y’all 4L,” came the comment from Yachty.

Congratulations and birthday wishes from many of the industry’s top names, including Drake, Moneybagg Yo, Wack 100, Yung Miami, and Rich The Kid flooded the comment areas of both posts.

A 2020 Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider is valued at anywhere between $274,280 to US$300,000 MSRP. The beast of a ride boasts an engine that produces 710 hp and 568 lb-ft of torque. Other interesting car specs include a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, the ability to go from 0-60 mph in 2.9 sec, 0-124 mph in 7.8 secs, and a top speed of 211 mph. With so much power hiding under the pristine and shapely body, Lil Yachty should be extra careful with this one.

The lavish ride was not the only gift presented to Lil Boat, as his friend and labelmate Lil Baby also presented him with some bling. The birthday boy showcased the iced out 4PF pendant usually sported by Baby meanwhile praising Lil Baby’s rise to fame.

While many fans will not be able to cop the “One Night” rapper a fancy gift, they are indeed able to show their support by listening to his brand new ‘Birthday Mix 5’ uploaded to Soundcloud.