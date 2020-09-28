A$AP Ferg Speak Out On Relationship With A$AP Mob, “I am the A$AP Mob”

A$AP Ferg is addressing his beef with the A$AP Mob on his new album.

“I am the A$AP Mob. Who’s been waving this flag for the past couple years? You can’t spell A$AP without saying A$AP Ferg,” said A$AP Ferg on the beef that led to recent revelations that he is no longer a member of the A$AP Mob. It was to the dismay and flabbergast of many fans when A$AP Illz made the announcement on Twitter writing, “Ferg aint ASAP NO MORE. Sorry guys. That n***a burnt out, songs dumb trash. Mr anthem can’t get right.”

Thankfully the claim was quickly rubbished by A$AP Nast, who assured fans that Ferg “was not and will not be kicked out of A$AP.” However, just the mere fact that the idea was suggested was enough for fans to smell the beef. In a recent interview with “Ebro in the Morning,” A$AP Ferg clarified that he is, in fact, still a part of the group.

The rapper says it was “somethin’ super petty” that led to the “really real” tweets from the other A$AP Mob rappers. He also addresses the squabble on an upcoming track of his called “Big A$AP.” According to A$AP Ferg, it will be a part of a deluxe version of his new album Floor Seats II.

The follow-up and sequel to Ferg’s 2019 EP arrived on Friday, boasting pairings with Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, Diddy, and more. The original tracklist for the new album sits 10 records, which A$AP Ferg says he will add to next week. “I address it in a song called ‘Big A$AP’ that I’m adding onto the project in a week,” he said about the fallout with the A$AP Mob. “You gon’ get all the answers you want out of that song.”

He also says he’s good with A$AP Rocky and that “while all of this was happening,” he was with the rapper. He sees the tweets as free promo claiming he “couldn’t pay for this promo,” Ferg told Ebro. On what he is focusing on now, the A$AP Mob rapper said along with his upcoming addition to Floor Seats II he wants to drop more visuals now, especially with the ongoing quarantine.

His next single is the Tyga-assisted “Dennis Rodman,” which he says was inspired by its famous basketball icon namesake. The rapper also teased that his teal-dyed hair might have something to do with what’s to come and that he has been hanging out with A$AP Rocky and making music in L.A. for “most of the quarantine.”

We may have much more of A$AP Ferg to come this year.