Cardi B Shared Video With Offset On Kulture’s Instagram Page, Is She Going Back On Divorce?

Cardi B shared a video clip with Offset on Kulture’s Instagram leaving room for speculations she might be having second thoughts on divorce.

You may noticed that there is a new Instagram celeb in town: Kulture Kiari Cephus. Not many toddlers have their own Instagram account with hundreds of thousands of followers, but then not every toddler has Cardi B for a mom. Kulture has been the apple of the Grammy winner’s life since arriving in July 2018 and has offered many a moment of entertainment on Cardi’s IG account. While there is a chance that the 2-year-old will still make cameos on the feed, which has 75.8 million followers, she now has her own 658,000 of her own as Cardi has set up an Instagram account in her daughter’s name.

There are currently 13 posts to enjoy if one searches @kulturekiari, with the clips and pics having all been uploaded yesterday. “Hey buddies. Kulture official page. I like everything pink. Spoiled. This page is managed by my mommy @iamcardib,” reads the bio which features heart, bow, and flower emojis. The posts themselves are written in the first person as if the toddler penned them, often referring to “mommy” and describing how she sometimes finds the “WAP” rapper annoying, loves it when she dresses her, and has grown to love mashed potatoes but prefers rice. Commenters couldn’t help but laugh and remark how Cardi seems to be having a lot of fun with her captions.

Kulture’s Instagram page may be a way for Cardi to distract herself from her divorce from Offset that she announced last week. Documentation which The Bronx artist filed stated that the 3-year marriage is “irretrievably broken” with “no prospects for a reconciliation,” but she denied in an IG Live over the weekend that the split was as a result of the Migos member’s alleged cheating, saying that she got tired of the constant arguing.