Vybz Kartel Celebrates Appeal Case W With New Banger “Don’t Stop”

Vybz Kartel celebrates the new ruling in his appeal case with a new banger, “Don’t Stop.”

The Teacha is giving us some sex vibes with his latest song, “Don’t Stop,” and fans are loving it. The new track that dropped on Friday (September 25) saw Vybz Kartel detailing the events of his sexual exploits with an enticing filly who inspired an English twang. The hypnotic ballad is breathing Kartel’s “British Love” vibes through its verses, which surround a hypnotic clash of instruments in the hook. “I don’t know what you doing to me but don’t stop / So sexually, baby got me imagining things,” the deejay sings.

“Don’t Stop” was well produced by Sikk Records and Young Tycoon Family. It is quickly gaining steam online, collecting thousands of views on YouTube already. Kartel’s choice to adopt an accent on the sexually explicit track is one only he could have figured would bring forth such magic to the finished record.

“Cock up yuh bumpa, bicycle pedal / Yuh see da p***y deh gyal I’ma give it heavy metal / Big up di good girls – Lucy / Yuh p***y tight yuh p***y don’t loosely,” Kartel deejays with the delivery of a Grime or rap artist.

Gaza fans were as usual, rejoicing in the comments with the utmost praise for the dancehall mogul. Referring to his song “Don’t Stop,” one fan wrote, “The title describes vybz kartel he literally don’t stop giving us bangers free the world boss gazaforever.” Another devout supporter boasted that Vybz Kartel had five songs trending in a month while someone who was particularly in love with this latest addition wrote, “I use to be a fan, but after hearing this masterpiece, I’m a whole air conditioner.”

On Friday, the Court of Appeal granted Vybz Kartel and his co-accused, Shawn ‘Storm’ Campbell, Andre St John, and Kahira Jones, leave to appeal their murder case in UK’s Privy Council. The ruling was a major victory for the four men, who have been fighting to have their conviction overturn since 2014.

What say you after hearing Vybz Kartel’s newest banger?.