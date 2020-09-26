Tory Lanez Take Shots At Rick Ross And Rozay Respond

Tory Lanez got time this weekend.

The Canadian rapper took a few shots at Rick Ross on Twitter, and it didn’t take long for Rozay to issued a clap back. Tory Lanez has been dominating the headlines since dropping his new album Daystar on Thursday night. Despite getting some positive feedback from some of his core fanbase, the rapper/singer has been getting hammered from all corners of the entertainment industry most for his attacks on Megan Thee Stallion. On Friday, Rick Ross released a video on his Instagram calling out Lanez for capitalizing off the controversy after being radio silent for weeks.

Part of Rozay’s contention is that Tory chose to release his new album, Daystar, a day after three police officers were not charged for the murder of Breonna Taylor. Late Friday evening, Tory Lanez took to his Twitter page to air out the MMG boss. “I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times, however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY,” Lanez wrote. The Toronto native told Ross that it was a poor decision on his part to promote his brand while speaking on Breonna Taylor and also not going out to protest in the streets as he did.

I respect u 2 much as a black man to disrespect you in these times,however I went out and marched 9 DAYS STRAIT for Breonna Taylor ..IN YOUR CITY …I didn’t see the “boss” out there once ?…also stop tagging your endorsements in post about her . It’s a poor decision @RickRoss — Tory Lanez (@torylanez) September 25, 2020

Rick Ross has since responded to Tory Lanez’s tweet, saying that he only went out of his condo for a photo opt. “First off little boy I appreciate it how you responded swiftly to Rozay but that’s how you should’ve did the sister who accused you of shooting,” Ross said in a clip posted on his IG Story. “That’s what you owe her family, that’s what you owe all the black women in the world.”

Rick Ross proceeded to call Tory Lanez album wack while adding that he will not make any money off it. The shooting incident that occurred in July has polarized the entertainment industry with several celebrities demanding answers from Tory after Megan Thee Stallion accused him of shooting her in both legs.