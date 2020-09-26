Dr. Dre’s Daughter Truly Young Drops F-Bomb On 50 Cent And 50 Respond

Dr. Dre’s daughter, Truly Young, drops a big f-bomb on 50 Cent for disrespecting her mother.

It seems 50 Cent managed to get himself into a new beef on Instagram, but this time it’s not with another rapper. Last week, the G-Unit rapper shared a post about Dr. Dre’s wife demanding $2 million in monthly spousal support, something 50 Cent called crazy. Truly Young didn’t appreciate the New York rapper turn TV mogul bashing her mother and left a scathing comment on the post.

“Haha… coming from an ugly, washed up, early 2000s rapper who filed for bankruptcy and is only envious of my family’s wealth and lifestyle,” Truly wrote. “Have fun spending the rest of your savings on steroids. F*** you.”

“The blatant misogyny and disrespect by ignorant men that is being shown is absolutely fucking disgusting and vile,” Truly continues in a post on her Instagram Story. “Calling my mother, my dad’s wife, a b**ch is unforgivable. You have no respect for me or my siblings and this is extremely evident. 50, your marketing schemes are as low life and disgusting as you are. Using a photo of my parents and I solely to gain attention for yourself exemplifies a lot of the things wrong with the world right now. You disgust me, and I can speak for women of my generation as well. You are furthering the problems. Everyone already knows that you’re a d*ck, but you just proved it yourself.”

Truly Young also put Xzibit on blast for commenting on 50 Cent’s post by calling him ungrateful for what her family has done for him. Fifty has since responded to her comment, saying, “Dr dre’s daughter just told me to shut the f*** up.”