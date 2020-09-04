Dr. Dre’s Wife Seeks Nearly $2 Million Dollars Per Month In Temporary Spousal Support

Dr. Dre’s wife wants a hefty sum of cash until they can hammer out their divorce.

Dr. Dre’s estranged wife, Nicole Young, is seeking nearly $2 million per month in temporary spousal support after she filed for divorce in June. Young, who’s also an attorney, requested another $5 million for legal fees pertaining to divorce proceedings. The staggering sum of $1,936,399 appeared in court documents filed by the mogul’s wife in a Los Angeles court, according to TMZ. The pair have been living apart since March, after which Young finally filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Represented by celebrity go-to Samantha Spector, Young claims their 1996 prenuptial agreement was made under duress and is therefore invalid. In the recent filing, she says, “I was extremely reluctant, resistant and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner. “Given the extraordinary pressure and intimidation by Andre, I was left with no option but to hire a lawyer (of course with the help of Andre’s team of professionals) and unwillingly signed the agreement very shortly before our marriage.”

“Andre acknowledged to me that he felt ashamed he had pressured me into signing a premarital agreement and he tore up multiple copies of the agreement in front of me,” she continued. “Since the day he tore up the agreements we both understood that there was no premarital agreement, and that it was null and void.”

Young, who doesn’t currently work, claims that she “played an important role” in Dr. Dre’s career and “was integral” in crafting the ‘Aftermath’ moniker for his record label. She contends that she should continue to enjoy the same lifestyle and doesn’t want to depend on the “Still” rapper to pay all of the bills, hence the need for temporary support. But according to sources, the former NWA member is planning a full rebuttal of the claims, citing that she’s still financially stable and occupying their Malibu home where he already covers most of her living expenses.

Dr. Dre, whose net worth is close to a billion dollars, denies either pressuring Nicole into signing or that he ever tore up the prenup. The legendary producer wants it enforced, and he’s being represented by divorce specialist Laura Wasser during the split. The documents filed in early August have already turned the next chapter of their lives into a hostile battlefield, however. The court papers present Dr. Dre as a controller who pledged to seek counseling, stop drinking, and patch up their relationship, but fell through on his promises.

The couple has two adult children together, a son named Truice and a daughter named Truly, so child support will not be part of the divorce negotiations.