WizKid Drops Feel-Good Visual For H.E.R. Collab “Smile”

WizKid and H.E.R. link up for a new collaboration over the summer, and now we have the visual.

WizKid and R&B songstress H.E.R. gave us “Smile” back in July, a single that instantly captured fans into the feel-good essence of smiling in the face of adversity, this one being the COVID-19 global pandemic. The Nigerian singer dedicated the music video to his sons, Zion Balogun, Ayo, and Bolu. “Tell me when you need me, baby, I go dey your side/Kiss you every morning, baby, I go hold you tight oh/Treat you like no other, everyday na Valentine/Omoge mi forever, be my paradise,” Wiz sings.

The love ballad preaches unconditional love for your significant other and your kids with the majority of the Meji Alabi-directed video shot in Nigeria, while H.E.R. shot portions of her scenes Stateside. The single smile comes on the heels of WizKid’s hugely successful EP, Soundman Vol. 1, which saw him dropping a collaboration with reggae superstar, Chronixx.