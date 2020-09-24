Kranium Lay Down The Side Chick Rules In “Gal Policy” Video

Kranium drops off the long-awaited video for his hit single “Gal Policy.”

The dancehall deejay dropped off the Jahvy Ambassador-produced in March, and since then, it racked up over 14 million views on YouTube. We finally now have some visuals to piece together the raunchy yet infectious lyrics. The Mills Miller-produced cut saw Kranium linking up with his side chick but then rubbing shoulders with her boyfriend, who has his own suspicions of what’s going down. The deejay stressed on one point, and that’s none of his side chicks can’t start any drama or call his phone after 9 PM.

“Hey, no gyal me f**k cyan start no drama/Me mek mi gyal beat dat pon ah corner/Every mistress know dem policy/After nine o’clock she cyaan’ call me,” Kranium rhymes.

Kranium recently opens up to BET about the meaning behind the single “Gal Policy.” “Gal Policy is basically about a man who has a wife or a girlfriend that he chose as No. 1 but he has somebody on the side and that person isn’t following the rules,” he laments. “I personally think cheating is wrong. But, if you’re gonna do it, you gotta do it responsibly. You can’t make the woman who is No. 1 in your life feel like she isn’t.”

Kranium also opened up about why he feels that Jamaicans are the most influential people in the world, a sentiment most of Urban Islandz audience would agree with. The dancehall star also spoke about being born in Montego Bay and growing up in Queens, NY.