Karl-Anthony Towns Gets A Handful Of Jordyn Woods Ass-ets, Calls Her “Queen”

Karl-Anthony Towns might just back one of the baddest chicks in the game, Jordyn Woods.

There is further fuel to the rumor that Jordyn Woods and Karl-Anthony Towns are a thing. Jordyn initially denied the claims when they sprung up about a year ago, saying that the NBA star was like a brother to her. But it seems Karl managed to crawl out of the friendzone (if he ever was in it to begin with) as romance rumors struck up again in July when they had a date at Nobu in Malibu. It seems like things are going well between the pair based on Jordyn’s birthday celebrations.

The model hit 23 on Wednesday and the Minnesota Timberwolves star joined the birthday girl for some desert quad-biking before embarking on a boat ride and nighttime visit to the zoo. He shared a snap on Instagram of himself in close proximity to Jordyn, with his hand on her behind, along with the caption, “Happy BDAY Queen.” According to Hollywood Life, the alleged couple are “just friends,” and Jordyn has been helping Karl through a tough time in the wake of his mom passing away from COVID-19. “Karl is friends with Jordyn’s entire family,” a source claimed. “[They] know exactly what he’s going through so they’ve been there for him every way they can.”

It wouldn’t be the first time that Jordyn had shown an interest in a basketball player. Last year she infamously kissed Tristan Thompson while he was dating the mother of his child, Khloé Kardashian. The incident caused a massive rift between her and her best friend, Kylie Jenner, who is Khloé’s sister, and resulted in her having to move out of the home that she had shared with the make-up mogul.

It’s safe to say that Jordyn Woods is officially off the market and Karl-Anthony Towns is the luckiest guy on the planet. The celebrity socialite has been one of the most sought after females by ballers over the past year or more. The demise of her friendship with Kylie Jenner has only helped raised her stocks in the dating world.