Vybz Kartel Protege Lisa Hyper’s New Album Delayed Until 2021

Dancehall artiste Lisa Hyper has two new albums in the pipeline, but she is not releasing any this year.

Following the favorable reception of her latest single “Which Gyal,” Lisa Hyper announced that fans will have to wait longer for her new album Phoenix. According to the STAR, the dancehall artiste is allowing the universe to guide her decisions and is inspired to hold on to the album until 2021. However, she has been quite productive in the downtime that the pandemic has afforded.

“I really am just going with the frequency and the energy that I am getting from the universe right now, and this is where it’s directing me,” Lisa Hyper said. “All I’m doing is going with the flow and seeing where it leads me and my fans.”

Lisa says she will bare all on the project and spill some of the most personal details of her life on the tracks. “I don’t really do this whole ‘get personal’ thing much throughout my career,” she told the STAR. The dancehall artiste admitted she rarely shares her personal life in her music, citing her 2009 song “Trust” as one of the last times she can recall doing it. However, she says her upcoming tracks “show a more emotional, expressive side of” her, which she is excited about sharing.

The dancehall veteran is gearing up to release a string of singles before year-end while her fans wait for the full-length album. “These three singles I am getting ready to drop will be expressing and selling a more personal side of Lisa Hyper. They are about me and my life, the issues closest to me,” she said. The deejay has a number of tracks instore after the release of her album also and they sum up the body of another project called Empath. “You may very well see both albums released next year. “We did a use the time in quarantine wisely because when outside open up back it nah go be nothing normal pan the road,” said Lisa Hyper.

The first three songs off Phoenix are titled “Cry Me A River,” “Contradiction,” and “Daily Routine.” The inaugural single will arrive in early October, followed by the other two before Christmas. One of the tracks will feature Vybz Kartel, and Lisa has promised a bonus track “fi nice up di place” for the uncertain festive season. “We nuh sure if outside a go keep this Christmas,” said the deejay about releasing a fourth single “Run Go.”

Lisa Hyper is yet to set a release date for the first full-length album, now due in 2021.