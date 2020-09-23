Masicka Taps Shane Skull & Wirebrain For New Dancehall Banger “Promise”

Masicka is making a “Promise” to his family in his latest single.

Dancehall artiste Masicka has his fans reflecting deeply while they bop to his new single “Promise.” The new release arrived on Tuesday (September 22) with accompanying visuals. In the song, which also features Shane Skull and Wirebrain, Masicka vows to give his family a better life no matter the cost.

“The wages of sin is death but we nuh finish yet / Cah man a hunt fi greatness long before Guinness mek,” Masicka croons in the intro. “Tell mi family mi promise / Mi swear seh we affi live lavish till the day I vanish / Tek a boat go a foreign if it slow up inna di 14 parish / A who dem a bl**c***t trick like slavery abolish / Wile and mi dark and mi hoggish / Buss yuh head wid di 40 it smooth like polish.”

The falsetto-riddled track has a sonically appealing, mid-tempo instrumental that complements Masicka’s various flows throughout the song. Even when his fast-paced lyricism takes over in the second verse, Masicka maneuvers the beat with his usual prowess. “Promise” was produced by Genahsyde /1syde Records and mix and mastered by DREDAY. The video directed by RD Studios is made up primarily of a zinc fence back yard setting incorporated with some black and white scenes in the studio booth. The music video is currently in the top 5 trending videos on YouTube.